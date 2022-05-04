Three dead puppies found wrapped in a t-shirt in Lincolnshire
RSPCA appealing for information
A t-shirt with three dead puppies was found in some conifers in Holbeach St Johns, Lincolnshire, with the RSPCA now looking into the circumstances.
The shocking discovery was made by a member of the public during the early evening of April 15. They were walking in the Joys Bank area and found a discarded shirt left behind in some conifers.
Wrapped inside the shirt were three dead puppies that were possibly newborn or even stillborns, and it was immediately reported to the RSPCA.
The animal welfare charity are now appealing to get in touch with the owner of these puppies to find out what happened to them.
RSPCA Inspector Daniel Bradshaw said: “These poor little puppies had been loosely wrapped in a t shirt and were then left behind in some conifers – these had recently been cut down and that’s when the puppies bodies were discovered.
“While there were no obvious signs of injury, neglect or foul play, we would like to know what happened to these dogs. We would like to get in touch with the owner to make sure there aren’t any more puppies which might be having problems.
“If anyone has any information about what happened to these puppies, we urge them to contact the RSPCA Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018.”