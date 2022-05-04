Timings and road closures for Rapha Lincoln GP and ITP Sportive

The 66th edition of the famous and historic Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, the day after the ITP’s Sportive event, as part of the city’s Festival of Cycling.

On Saturday, May 7 the Lincoln Grand Prix Sportive will take place, starting at Yarborough Leisure Centre on Breedon Drive from 8am.

The first riders are expected to arrive at the finish line in Castle Square at around 11am and there are still places left for anyone wishing to enter to race in the short, medium and long routes, which include the cobbled climb of Michaelgate.

On Sunday, May 8 the Women’s Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix presented by Pro-Noctis will start at 9am from Castle Square. It covers eight laps of the Grand Prix circuit to finish in Castle Square at around 12pm – see the route here.

The Men’s Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix starts at 1pm from Castle Square. It covers 13 laps of the Grand Prix circuit to finish in Castle Square at around 4.40pm – see the route here.

Both races are free to watch and are expected to attract big crowds in uphill Lincoln.

Dan Ellmore, race organiser of the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, told The Lincolnite: “We are very excited to be holding the 66th edition of the famous and historic Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix his weekend.

“The infamous and now world renowned cobbled Michaelgate will provide a great challenge for the riders.

“The event brought over £2m in economic benefit to Lincoln in 2021, although it’s not the four days schedule this year we hope to not only bring some fantastic racing to Lincoln in October but also a much welcome boost to the local economy.”

Gary Coltman, from Sportive organiser ITP Events, said: “Once again we are excited and looking forward to this years Lincoln GP Sportive event.

“Being back in its traditional spring slot in the calendar, the event is proving as popular and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a fantastic weekend of cycling once again in Lincoln.

“Entries are still coming in for the three distances on offer, and we are looking forward to seeing up to 1,000 smiling faces as they reach the finish in Castle Square after tackling the infamous Michaelgate climb!”

Road closures and traffic restrictions

The following road closures and traffic restrictions will be in place this weekend for the Sportive & Uphill Dash (10am-11pm on May 7) and Lincoln Grand Prix (4pm on May 7 to 7pm on May 8).

Road closure Orders

No waiting and no loading at any time Order

(Full length & both sides unless otherwise described)

Restrictions will be implemented for two days as and when required during this period. Signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance.

Diversion routes and vehicular or pedestrian access arrangements will be signposted.

Meanwhile, there is also a Lincoln Bike Night on the Saturday evening, where racing experts The British Continental will host a talk with an impressive panel, including EF Tibco SVB rider Lizzy Banks and Lincoln GP winner Dean Downing – buy tickets and see more information here. The panel talks will take place in The Blue Room at Stokes.