Bez from the Happy Mondays coming to The Drill in Lincoln
Hopefully he brings his maracas with him
Lincoln will have its melon twisted (man) when Bez from the Happy Mondays comes to The Drill for an unforgettable DJ set later this month.
Mark Berry, 58, is best known by his stage name Bez, as he soared to fame as a member of British rock band Happy Mondays in the 1980s and 90s.
He is best known as the maraca player for the band, dancing on stage and bringing the energy to Happy Mondays performances, and now he will be doing a DJ set right here in Lincoln.
In what promises to be a night of ‘carnage and chaos’, Bez will grace The Drill on Saturday, May 21, hosting a party of Hacienda and Madchester hits while his son Arlo is on the DJ decks.
Bez is no stranger to the stage, having performed at all the biggest festivals in the world, and he will no doubt be on his usual form when he comes to Lincoln this month.
Tickets for the event are £18 and on sale now from the Lincoln Drill website.