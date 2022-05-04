Twitter reacts to Inside the force: 24/7 – ‘Why would you take on a police dog?’

A man refused to leave the scene of a fight outside The Engine Shed before he was chased and bitten by a police dog in the most recent episode of Channel 5’s Inside The Force: 24/7.

The incident sparked numerous debates about how police use aggressive dogs.

Filming for the eight-part series took place as the lockdown restrictions eased in summer 2021 and crime rates surged. Lincolnshire Police, the ‘country’s least funded force’, was stretched like never before.

A few hours into the night shift shown on episode five on May 2, Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room already dealing with over 500 incidents, including the fight.

Two officers tried to restrain a man on the ground before they were surrounded by a group of around 40 people, who intimidated them until back up attended to help disperse the crowd.

However, not all would leave and one man was chased by a police dog and bitten – to the shock of a few.

Many were supportive of the action taken.

I thought it was brilliant 😂 “It’s not gonna come up and tickle you” That episode made me embarrassed to call Lincoln my home. Well done to the police that night 🙌🏼 — Charlie Lupton (@xpeachx) May 4, 2022

Be a continued pratt in front of a Police Dog and you risk the consequences. Absolutely no sympathy for the guy last night. — James Smith 🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@jazzmariner) May 3, 2022

#InsideTheForce why would you take on police dog… worth their weight in gold 🐶 — Diane Penn-berkeley (@Diane_PB63) May 2, 2022

#InsideTheForce line of the night…"are the dog's supposed to be that aggressive "

"Yes mate it's a police dog , it's not going to come up and tickle you" 👍 nice one Pc Berger — Stewart Hodgins (@kombatkryme) May 2, 2022

Jam packed episode of #InsideTheForce tonight, that was a busy one. Never mess with a Police Dog either 🐕 Keep staying safe all @LincsPolice @channel5_tv 🚓 — Chris Hayes (@christophhayes) May 2, 2022

Some felt the behaviour of the man arrested did not warrant the pursuit by the dog.

That guy should not have had the dog let on him and bite him just for not going away. You would just simply chase afyer them yourselves arrest them. I feel sorry for that poor man, especially with it being his first time in custody. Horrendous.#insidetheforce — Jaxx (@techjaxxuk) May 2, 2022

There was a lot of sympathy for the officers when crowds swarmed them. Two were injured in the scrum.

I’ve worked with folks from all of the emergency services & have heard some hideous stories. I still flinch watching shows like this. The two officers stuck in the middle of those people mad my blood run cold #InsideTheForce — Kim Kimmi H (@Kim_KimmiH) May 2, 2022

Engine shed!!! Right in student territory!! Should be kicked out the uni if arrested!! We have enough hone grown idiots without outside brats causing issues #InsideTheForce — Jacqueline Cunningham (@JJCunningham4) May 2, 2022

Others pondered who those featured in the programme were representing their city.

It’s like people have never had alcohol in their lives!! The way they behave. Especially lockdown, you could still at drink at home #insidetheforce — Raven (@Raven_M0rrigan) May 2, 2022

I’m learning a lot about the places to avoid in the centre of Lincoln on a Saturday night by reading this thread #insidetheforce — Mostar (@daily_telly) May 2, 2022

Have stumbled across #Insidetheforce. Set in Lincoln, I am now basically watching to see if I can spot anyone I went to school with. Tally so far is one. I’ll leave you to guess what side of the law they were. — Polly Sharpe (@polly_sharpe) May 2, 2022

Watching Inside the Force 24/7 makes me think I might never return to going out in town. 😂

Mind you, I always refused to go anywhere with a queue like that one at Home! #insidetheforce — Miss S (@CSPrimaryTeach) May 2, 2022

The city’s force was even put to the Gogglebox jury recently.

What’s the first thing you think of when they say they’re now a police officer?#InsideTheForce #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/OYQwi3aYWZ — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) April 29, 2022

The latest episode also saw four of the 22 cells out of order and custody reached full capacity. It means for the first time in nearly two years, custody runs out of cells.

The busy weekend also saw police dealing with the tragic murder of Darren Munnelly, which was featured in the first episode of the new series.

When Lincoln-based PC Craig Wray was asked how often nights like that happen, he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “They don’t happen every week. Certainly on some weekend we can near full capacity, especially as the weather gets better, people start their all day drinking. But you look at the likes of Bank Holidays and things, there always going to be a flashpoint for that sort of stuff.

“I think what it didn’t show on that episode the other night was that actually that was the same night we had that murder as well so it was a very very busy night and there was a lot going on, but they are rare thankfully.”

The episode also once again highlighted the strain being put Lincolnshire Police whose resources have, at times, been stretched to the limit. PC Wray was asked by BBC Radio Lincolnshire if it was fair to see that at points they didn’t have enough people to respond to some of the things that are going.

He responded by saying: “Yes absolutely, it’s no lie that we feel underfunded as a force, (from) the opinion of someone who is on the front line there isn’t enough of us, that’s why we’re trying to police more cleverly.

“Why are we going to the same people 10 times a month if we can actually get to the route cause of that problem and prevent us from having to attend in the first place and save everyone a lot of work. We’ve got to police smarter but we still need more of us, it’s as simple as that.”

The father-of-three added that giving up days off happens “relatively regularly” and “happens more often than perhaps we’d like to but it’s part of the nature of what we do”.