“WE are the change”: Student launches women empowerment initiative
A movement inspiring women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals
An international student at the University of Lincoln has launched a brand-new initiative, designed to empower women and give them the tools they need to conquer the world of business.
‘WE Are The Change’, founded by Bahar Tomek, plans to ‘build bridges between experience and knowledge’ in its bid to champion women entrepreneurship.
Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Turkish-born Bahar explained that gender equality in business still has a long way to go, and that motivation was key to driving women to achieve their goals.
The initiative is sponsored by the Lincoln International Business School, and is planning more networking events throughout the year, after a successful launch event in mid-March.
Find out more about WE Are The Change by visiting their website or Instagram.
Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast