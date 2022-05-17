Two injured in A16 crash near Spilsby as road remains closed

The family of two teenagers who sadly died in a crash near Newborough, not far from Crowland, have paid tribute to the “close brothers”.

Luke and Lewis Smith, who are aged 17 and 13 respectively, were the passengers in a blue BMW 320 being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

The vehicle had been travelling along Crowland Road towards Crowland in the South Holland district of Lincolnshire. It left Crowland Road at around 12.50am on Saturday, May 14 and collided with a bridge.

In a tribute, the family of Luke and Lewis, from Peterborough, said: “The loss of Luke and Lewis has utterly devastated the family. They were as close as brothers could be and were the most loving sons, brothers, cousins and good friends to many. Their lives have been tragically cut short.

“They have left a huge hole in the family that will never be filled. As parents we are broken that we find ourselves writing this and will miss them both for the rest of our lives.”

Emergency services attended the scene and the three teenagers were all taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. The two teenage brothers sadly died during treatment on Sunday, May 15.

The 16-year-old driver remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but Cambridgeshire Police previously said he will continue to be seen in hospital before any further actin is taken.

Cambridgeshire Police are urging any witnesses to come forward if they have information or dashcam footage that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can assist officers is being asked to contact police via the webchat service, quoting incident 29 of May 14.