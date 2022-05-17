Two injured in A16 crash near Spilsby as road remains closed
If you have information, get in touch with police
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision on the A16 near East Keal and Spilsby this morning (Tuesday).
The collision involved a grey Audi A4 and a red Peugeot 107 Urban Lite and was reported to us at 8:02am.
The driver of the Peugeot sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Audi sustained minor injuries.
The A16 remains closed at this time to allow for emergency services to deal with the incident.
If you have dashcam footage available or have witnessed the collision, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 76 of 17th May.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 76 of May 17 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.