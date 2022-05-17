Former Lincoln Intersport store could reopen as bar

An alcohol licence application has been submitted for the High Street building

The former Intersport store in Lincoln could return to life as a pub or bar more than a year after it closed down.

The sportswear shop shut last January, reopening for a weekend in June to dispose of its remaining stock.

However, a licence application has now appeared on its doors suggesting it could have new occupants soon.

The application from CVLC Ltd asks for permission to supply alcohol and regulated entertainment from 10am to midnight, Sundays to Thursdays, and from 10am until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

It also asks for late night refreshment – generally meaning hot food and drink – between 11pm and midnight Sundays to Thursdays, and 11pm until 1am Fridays and Saturdays.

‘Regulated entertainment’ can refer to anything from recorded and live music to indoor sporting events.

The application was made by CVLC Ltd on April 21.

The Mansfield-based company is listed online as an operator of pubs and bars.

No applications have been submitted yet to City of Lincoln Council with plans for the building.

Next door neighbour White Stuff announced last week it would be moving to a larger premises.

Plans have been submitted to transform the current White Stuff shop into an Admiral Slots gaming arcade.

A spokesperson for White Stuff said: “We are happy to be part of the Lincoln community, where we’ve traded successfully for many years. We are looking to relocate to take advantage of a bigger space.”