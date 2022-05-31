5 seconds ago

Union flags painted on Lincolnshire roundabouts

A gesture of goodwill by council crews
Lincolnshire County Council workers painting the Union flag on the Louth A16/A157 'Kenwick Top' roundabout ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. | Photo: LCC

Union flags are being painted on roundabouts across Lincolnshire ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The painting is currently underway as a gesture of goodwill by crews from Lincolnshire County Council to mark the historic occasion.

The roundabouts in Lincolnshire will hopefully be painted on eight roundabouts in the county.

The Louth A16/A157 ‘Kenwick Top’ roundabout is among those in Lincolnshire painted with a Union Flag. | Photo: LCC

The finished painted Union flag. | Photo: LCC

They are as follows:

  • Gundy Roundabout – Skegness
  • A16/A157 Roundabout – Louth
  • A631/A156 Roundabout – Gainsborough
  • Riseholme Roundabout – Lincoln
  • A52/B1176 Roundabout – Grantham
  • Bourne Road / Raymond Mays Way – Bourne
  • A16/A151 Roundabout – Spalding
  • A17/A16 Roundabout – Boston

The Union flag was painted on the roundabout in Louth. | Photo: LCC

