Union flags painted on Lincolnshire roundabouts
A gesture of goodwill by council crews
Union flags are being painted on roundabouts across Lincolnshire ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The painting is currently underway as a gesture of goodwill by crews from Lincolnshire County Council to mark the historic occasion.
The roundabouts in Lincolnshire will hopefully be painted on eight roundabouts in the county.
They are as follows:
- Gundy Roundabout – Skegness
- A16/A157 Roundabout – Louth
- A631/A156 Roundabout – Gainsborough
- Riseholme Roundabout – Lincoln
- A52/B1176 Roundabout – Grantham
- Bourne Road / Raymond Mays Way – Bourne
- A16/A151 Roundabout – Spalding
- A17/A16 Roundabout – Boston
