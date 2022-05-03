Man denies possession of stun gun disguised as mobile phone
He will face trial in August
A Market Rasen area man will face trial at Lincoln Crown Court after he denied a charge of possessing a prohibited weapon.
Prosecutors allege Leigh Dearden, 37, was in possession of a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone on August 8, 2020.
Dearden, of Legsby Road, Market Rasen, entered a not guilty plea to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning August 22. The trial is expected to last one day.
Dearden was granted unconditional bail until his trial.