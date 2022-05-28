Walk-in COVID jab sessions for kids during half-term week

The PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston will be running a series of walk-in sessions for children aged five to 15 to get their COVID-19 jabs during half-term next week.

This will be in addition to the now regular pop-up vaccination sessions around the county, a number of which will continue to offer vaccinations to children in these age groups without the need for an appointment.

For those who prefer to book an appointment, rather than attend a pop-up or walk-in session, this can be done by visiting the National Booking System or by calling 119.

The team at PRSA will be offering the following walk-in vacations for five to 11-year-olds and 12 to 15-year-olds:

Five to 11-year-olds

Tuesday, May 31 (4pm-6pm)

Friday, June 3 (10am-1.30pm)

Sunday, June 5 (10am-1.30pm)

12 to 15-year-olds

Monday, May 30 (4.30pm-7.30pm)

Tuesday, May 31 (4.30pm-7.30pm)

Wednesday, June 1 (4.30pm-7.30pm)

Thursday, June 2 (10am-1.30pm)

Saturday, June 4 (10am-1.30pm)

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We try and time our pop-up sessions where possible to allow for school-aged children to attend and, of course, half-term week gives us more flexibility to be able to do this.

“The pop-up sessions allow us to take the vaccination out to people and our new vaccination bus will help hugely with this, but the key benefit the pop-ups bring – including those for school-aged children – is that no appointment is necessary.

“Whether you’re coming along to get vaccinated yourself or you are bringing your child for their vaccination, you can just turn up without pre-booking. All that we ask if you are bringing your child to be vaccinated is that, as their parent/guardian, you are present to consent.”

