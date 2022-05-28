Walk-in COVID jab sessions for kids during half-term week
Sessions for spring boosters too!
The PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston will be running a series of walk-in sessions for children aged five to 15 to get their COVID-19 jabs during half-term next week.
This will be in addition to the now regular pop-up vaccination sessions around the county, a number of which will continue to offer vaccinations to children in these age groups without the need for an appointment.
For those who prefer to book an appointment, rather than attend a pop-up or walk-in session, this can be done by visiting the National Booking System or by calling 119.
The team at PRSA will be offering the following walk-in vacations for five to 11-year-olds and 12 to 15-year-olds:
Five to 11-year-olds
- Tuesday, May 31 (4pm-6pm)
- Friday, June 3 (10am-1.30pm)
- Sunday, June 5 (10am-1.30pm)
12 to 15-year-olds
- Monday, May 30 (4.30pm-7.30pm)
- Tuesday, May 31 (4.30pm-7.30pm)
- Wednesday, June 1 (4.30pm-7.30pm)
- Thursday, June 2 (10am-1.30pm)
- Saturday, June 4 (10am-1.30pm)
Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We try and time our pop-up sessions where possible to allow for school-aged children to attend and, of course, half-term week gives us more flexibility to be able to do this.
“The pop-up sessions allow us to take the vaccination out to people and our new vaccination bus will help hugely with this, but the key benefit the pop-ups bring – including those for school-aged children – is that no appointment is necessary.
“Whether you’re coming along to get vaccinated yourself or you are bringing your child for their vaccination, you can just turn up without pre-booking. All that we ask if you are bringing your child to be vaccinated is that, as their parent/guardian, you are present to consent.”
Other pop-up walk-in sessions in Lincolnshire
- Saturday, May 28 at Franklin Hall, Halton Road in Spilsby – between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Saturday, May 28 at Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue in Nettleham – between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4pm for 12-15 year-olds.
- Sunday, May 29 at Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Camel Gate in Spalding – between 10am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Sunday, May 29 at Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road in Lincoln – between 10.30am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Sunday, May 29 at Sainsbury’s, Tritton Road in Lincoln (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
- Monday, May 30 at The Venue in Navenby – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Monday, May 30 at Gainsborough Adventure Playground, Riseholme Road, Gainsborough – between 11am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Tuesday, May 31 at Stickney Youth Centre, Stickney, Boston – between 9am and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and anyone eligible aged 12 and over.
- Tuesday, May 31 at Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue in Nettleham – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Tuesday, May 31 at St Marks Square (Vaccination Bus) – between 10am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Wednesday, June 1 at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road in Horncastle – between 9am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over, and between 1pm and 6pm for 5-11 year-olds and anyone eligible aged 16 and over.
- Wednesday, June 1 at St Faiths Parish Hall, West Parade, Lincoln – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Wednesday, June 1 at Whisby Nature Park, Moor Lane, Thorpe on the Hill (Vaccination Bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Thursday, June 2 at Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road in Lincoln – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Thursday, June 2 at Tesco, Water Mill Road in Horncastle (Vaccination Bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Friday, June 3 at X Church, St Johns, St Johns Terrace, Church Street, Gainsborough – between 10.30am and 4pm for 5-11 year olds only.
- Saturday, June 4 at The Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Street, Donington, Spalding – between 9am and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and anyone eligible aged 12 and over.
- Saturday, June 4 at The Venue, Navenby – between 10.30am and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Sunday, June 5 at Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Camel Gate in Spalding – between 10am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
- Sunday, June 5 at The Engine Shed, University of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.