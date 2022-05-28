Over 600 objections to proposed Lincolnshire coast caravan park

People from across the area have shared their worries

More than 600 people have voiced their anger over plans for a large caravan park which they say would have a “devastating” impact on a nearby village.

Plans have been submitted for 104 static caravans in Hogsthorpe, near Chapel St Leonards.

Objections have poured in since the plans were first lodged in March, with people from as far away as Sheffield, Derby and Doncaster having their say. They now measure in the hundreds.

The site on Sea Lane, which is a short drive from the beach, currently has just four holiday cottages.

However, the plans by Andrew Clover Planning and Design would dramatically change that.

Residents say it is ridiculous to build such a large holiday park in an isolated, rural location which has poor roads leading to it.

One woman living in Hogsthorpe wrote: “The insensitivity shown to the landscape and to the people choosing to live here is a sad reflection of planning culture, which believes profit should come before community. I strongly object to such a narrow vision of the future and an ignorance of village identity.”

A common complaint is that pedestrians won’t be able to walk safely to the site on the narrow roads.

Another local resident said: “I am extremely worried for the residents of Hogsthorpe village. Their way of life will be changed forever in a detrimental and devastating manner.”

A letter which has been signed by many of the objectors says: “This holiday park development changes the use of land, and I believe it will have a negative impact on the character and natural beauty of the village.”

The parish council said Hogsthorpe was a “peaceful rural location” which wasn’t suitable for a large caravan park.