Why Extinction Rebellion want you to join them

Environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have issued a rallying call to Lincolnshire, arguing that if you believe more needs to be done for the climate, you should join them.

The message comes just days after XR’s Spring Rebellion in London, which saw thousands of demonstrators descend on the capital for a month of non-violent civil disobedience to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

A total of 24 activists from Lincolnshire were present at the demonstrations, leading to nine local arrests.

Eddie, Rosemary, and Pete were three of the Lincolnshire-based XR activists in attendance at the protests, and they spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast to discuss why they feel urgent change is needed – and what you can do to help.

