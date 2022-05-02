Ex-Imps players and councillors attend opening of new play park in Hartsholme
A new community-friendly area for residents
A play area in Hartsholme has been redeveloped by a local community trust, with a grand opening event taking place over the weekend.
More than £200,000 was raised by the Hartsholme Community Trust to redevelop an old City of Lincoln Council play area, located through the entrance to Lincoln United football stadium off Ashby Avenue.
The area has been transformed as a result of the development, with a new sports and recreation area for the public to use.
A grand unveiling event was held at the site on Sunday, May 1, with councillors, business owners and even ex-Lincoln City players coming together to celebrate the play area being complete.
Despite local elections coming up this week, there was also representation from both Labour and Conservative councillors, who joined forces to get the project finished.
There were plenty of activities to take part in throughout the day, including bouncy castles, competitions, BBQ and music.
Councillor Biff Bean said: “We have converted an area that was being used by drug users and fly tippers into a community asset that will benefit all ages.”
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes took pictures of the event for you to see here: