13-year-old girl arrested following park assault

A 13-year-old girl was arrested following an alleged assault in People’s Park, Grimsby on Saturday 11 June.

We were called at around 3.20pm with reports of an altercation between two teenage girls, during which a knife had reportedly been used.

Officers were quickly deployed and a 13-year-old girl was arrested nearby a short time later, she has since been released on bail whilst our enquiries continue.

The other teenage girl sustained what are thought to be minor injuries in the altercation.

Local Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Tom Stevens said: “I understand the concern that incidents of this nature can cause for a local community. and I want to offer my reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We take all reports of violence seriously, which is why officers were quickly deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of everyone nearby and to carry out enquiries.

“As part of their initial investigations a teenage girl was arrested, and weapons were recovered nearby to the scene.

“Our teams continue to patrol the area regularly to make sure that it remains a great place for people to socialise, exercise and relax and they will challenge any behaviour that threatens to disrupt this.

“We are continuing to investigate to establish exactly what happened and the circumstances surrounding the assault and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

“You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 378 of 11 June or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”