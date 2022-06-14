Appeal: Assault in Market Deeping
Police asking for help identifying the man in the image
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries into an assault.
On Wednesday 8 May, two male youths were reportedly assaulted by a man. One of the victims was pushed and the other was slapped in the face. The incident allegedly happened at Godsey Lane in Market Deeping.
If you know the identity of the man in the photograph, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000263314.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000263314 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.