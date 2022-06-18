Appeal after man suffers serious injuries in A631 crash

We are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a two-motorbike collision on the A631, Heapham Road in Gainsborough.

The incident, which was reported at around 6.40pm on Friday, 17 June, involved a yellow Honda motorcycle and a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

The road was closed at Foxby Lane for several hours before it was reopened at 2.35am after the vehicles had been recovered.

We want to speak anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage.

If you witnessed the incident or know anything that might help us in our investigations, please get in touch.

