Appeal after man suffers serious injuries in A631 crash
Crash involved two bikers
We are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a two-motorbike collision on the A631, Heapham Road in Gainsborough.
The incident, which was reported at around 6.40pm on Friday, 17 June, involved a yellow Honda motorcycle and a blue Suzuki motorcycle.
The road was closed at Foxby Lane for several hours before it was reopened at 2.35am after the vehicles had been recovered.
We want to speak anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage.
If you witnessed the incident or know anything that might help us in our investigations, please get in touch.
You can do so in a number of ways.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 388 of 17th June.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 388 of 17th June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.