Appeal: Burglary, Saxilby
Anyone with information should call 111
We are appealing for information following a burglary, in Saxilby, just after midnight on Thursday evening/Friday morning (10 June).
Offenders are believed to have used a tool to gain entry to the property on Torksey Avenue before conducting an untidy search and stealing some jewellery.
We are keen for anyone who saw suspicious behaviour around this time, saw the incident, or who has phone or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us as it may prove helpful to our investigation.
There are a number of ways you can get in touch:
- Call 101, quoting Crime number 22000331866.
- Email [email protected] putting “Crime number 22000331866” in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.