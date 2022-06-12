Appeal: Burglary, Saxilby

Essential works are required on a section of the A153 at Tattershall, meaning the road will have to close for 11 days starting from next week.

The stretch of road requires a replacement to a deteriorated small span bridge underneath the A153, with initial plans for works to take place from April 11 to June 24 with traffic management to allow the road to stay open.

However, as these works have progressed it has been discovered that an area in the middle of the bridge needs further repair, and due to this unforeseen extra work the road will have to undergo a full closure.

It will close entirely from 6am on Monday, June 13 until 5pm on Friday, June 24 with a diversion route running through Woodhall Spa and Martin, before returning to the A153.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways said: “Unfortunately, there is no way for us to avoid further disruption to traffic around these newly-discovered essential works on the A153.

“Because of the position of the area that needs extra repair we will have to close the road entirely for 11 days. We have looked at every alternative to doing this but, in this instance, we have no safe alternative available.

“As always, we have to consider the safety of the road users and work crews as our main priority so the closure will happen to ensure everyone involved is as safe as possible whilst the work is in progress.

“It’s unfortunate and the discovery of this extra repair need will cause some disruption which we apologise for – but in this case it can’t be avoided despite our best efforts.

“The bridge is in critical need of this rebuild. We would like to thank everyone effected by this latest addition to work for their continued patience whilst we get the task done.”