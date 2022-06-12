Did you see a collision in Mumby?

Did you witness a collision in Mumby, near Alford, or have dashcam footage that could help our investigation?

A white Iveco lorry, travelling from Skegness in the direction of Mablethorpe, collided with a detached bungalow at the junction of Cumberworth Lane and the A52, at 5am on Sunday, 5 June.

The bungalow suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.

We are keen for anyone who has dashcam footage of either the collision, or movements of vehicles beforehand, to contact us.

You can do this in one of the following ways: