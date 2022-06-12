Did you see a collision in Mumby?
We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact us
Did you witness a collision in Mumby, near Alford, or have dashcam footage that could help our investigation?
A white Iveco lorry, travelling from Skegness in the direction of Mablethorpe, collided with a detached bungalow at the junction of Cumberworth Lane and the A52, at 5am on Sunday, 5 June.
The bungalow suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.
We are keen for anyone who has dashcam footage of either the collision, or movements of vehicles beforehand, to contact us.
You can do this in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 74 of 5 June.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 74 of 5 June” in the Subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.