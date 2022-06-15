Appeal: Knifepoint robbery at Sutton Bridge Co-op
Cash and cigarettes were stolen
We are appealing for information about a robbery at the Sutton Bridge Lincolnshire Co-op overnight on June 13.
Just before 10pm, a male believed to be carrying a knife entered the Lincolnshire Co-op on Bridge Road and demanded cash from staff. A sum of cash, along with cigarettes, were stolen from the premises.
Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.
If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 459 of 13 June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 459 of 13 June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/