Developer’s plans to turn former Gainsborough school into apartments
The school closed in the 90s and was later used for offices
A developer wants to turn a former school in Gainsborough into new apartments.
Wright Leonard has applied to West Lindsey District Council to convert the former Lea Road School into 28 new units.
The developer said the principle elevation, fenestration and window styles will remain the same or close to the existing style, while a number of proposed roof terraces included in the plans will be hidden from street view.
“Our scheme is intended to bring life back into this run down and disused building, and provide affordable, quality spaces to live in the town of Gainsborough, while taking care to ensure the originality of the architecture remains,” said documents submitted to the authority.
The school was originally opened in 1906 and closed in the early 1990s.
It was later used as a business centre.
Photos submitted with the plans, however, show it with boarded up windows and doors sitting vacant on the street.