Boston store ordered to close for three months after secret stash of illegal items

Artwork from the likes of Banksy, Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst will be on display at a world famous street art exhibition in Scunthorpe this summer.

Arriving at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre on July 16, the New Icons exhibition will showcase rarely seen works from some of the biggest names in art.

Over 90 pieces will be on display in what is expected to be the most popular show ever seen in Scunthorpe – with work from household names such as KAWS, Blek le Rat, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst and, most notably, Banksy.

It will be held at the atmospheric nave of the Grade II listed former church building at 20-21, with the artworks on loan from one of the world’s biggest street art collectors, John Brandler.

Banksy’s Hula Girl piece, among paintings and over 20 prints and editions of their work, will be a major highlight to the exhibition, with Hula Girl painted on brickwork and now removed from its original location to be preserved.

North Lincolnshire residents will be able to obtain free tickets, and those from outside the area will need to pay £8 for adults and £5 for children aged 12 and over.

Tickets will be released via ArtTickets on Thursday, June 16. It will be on display until November 5 with the gallery open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For more information on the event visit the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre website.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “To stage the New Icons exhibition, that features work by many of the biggest artists of our time, is a real privilege and incredibly exciting.

“We are expecting the exhibition to bring more than 20,000 visitors into the heart of Scunthorpe town centre, many from outside the area, which will be a massive boost to the local economy, and a brilliant showcase for everything North Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Councillor John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – urban, said: “Over the course of 20-21’s incredible 20-year history, the gallery has continued to put North Lincolnshire on the creative map, with more than 800,000 visitors flocking to see a huge variety of international installations.

“These have included everything from Antony Gormley’s 40,000 terracotta figures in 2014 and stunning LEGO models in 2019’s Brick by Brick, right through to Luke Jerram’s magnificent Museum of the Moon that wowed visitors last year.

“As well as these landmark exhibitions, staff work hard to make sure the art on offer is as accessible as possible. Their Get Crafty sessions for adults with additional needs are held weekly, as are the Stick and Splodge workshops for under-fives, both of which are extremely popular with local families.”