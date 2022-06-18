Boy injured after collision involving car in Lincoln area
Boy injured in Nettleham incident
We are appealing for information after a collision involving a 10-year-old boy.
The incident took place at around 4.55pm today, Friday, 17 June, outside Lincoln North Fire Station at Nettleham.
The boy was riding his bike when the collision involving a green Vauxhall Zafira took place.
The driver of the Zafira left the scene, while the boy sustained minor injuries.
We would like to speak to the driver and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it through their dash cam to get in touch.
If you can help, you can do so –
• By calling 101 quoting incident 325 of 17 June.
• By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 325 of 17 June in the subject line.
• If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online http://ow.ly/wzE750JAmPP.