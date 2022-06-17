Latest list of pop-up COVID jab sessions in Lincolnshire
A long list of walk-in jab opportunities
NHS Lincolnshire CCG has released the latest list of pop-up COVID jab sessions across Lincolnshire and is reminding people that it’s not too late to get their vaccinations.
The advice comes as COVID-19 cases have surged by nearly half in a week. Last week, an estimated 1,415,600 people had coronavirus in the UK, which is up by around 43%. This is the highest estimate for infections since the start of May, according to Sky News, but is well below the record high of 4.9 million at the end of March. 9.
In Lincolnshire, the NHS vaccination teams are also still offering spring boosters to people aged 75 and over, as well as to those who are immunosuppressed. They are also continuing the ‘evergreen offer’ of first, second and booster vaccinations for people who haven’t already had them.
As well as the pop-ups, there will be walk-in sessions for 5 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 15-year-olds at PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, as follows:
Saturday, June 25
- 5 to 11-year-olds – 10am-2pm
- 12 to 15-year-olds – 8am-12pm
Sunday, June 26
- 5 to 11-year-olds – 8am-4.30pm
- 12 to 15-year-olds – 8am-4.30pm
In addition to the pop-up vaccination sessions which “continue to prove really popular”, people can still book their jab online via the National Booking System or by calling 11
The COVID vaccination bus has been very busy since it arrived around a month ago on loan from Lincolnshire County Council. It will be on site during the Lincolnshire Show (June 22 and 23), offering people the chance to talk to NHS staff about the vaccination (but not giving out the jab).
Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Getting vaccinated is still the best way to gain the maximum protection from COVID. Secondly, you will need around three months for your immune system to gain the full benefit from being vaccinated.
“So, without wanting to wish the summer months away, three months from now takes us into September and the situation, in terms of covid case numbers, could look different again by then.”
The latest upcoming pop-up walk-in sessions are as follows:
- Saturday, June 18 (10.30am-5pm) – X Church, St Johns, St Johns Terrace, Church Street, Gainsborough – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Saturday, June 18 (10.30am-3.30pm) – Vaccination Bus at Tesco, Wragby Road, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over
- Saturday, June 18 (10.30am-5.30pm) – Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses), and for 5-11 year-olds
- Sunday, June 19 (10.30am-5pm) – The Venue, Navenby, LN5 0JJ – for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds including 12-17 year-olds who are currently immunosuppressed
- Sunday, June 19 (10.30am-3.30pm) – Vaccination Bus at St Marks Square, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over
- Sunday, June 19 (11am-7pm) – Darby and Joan Hall, Bourne, PE10 9LY – for 5-11 year-olds only
- Monday, June 20 (10.30am-5.30pm) – X Church, Church Street, Gainsborough – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Monday, June 20 (various times) – The Source, Riverside Church, Southgate, Sleaford – between 10.30am and 3pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses), and between 3.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds
- Tuesday, June 21 (10.30am-4.30pm) – Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, Nettleham – between 10.30am and 4.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Wednesday, June 22 (10.30am-5pm) – The Engine Shed, University of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Thursday, June 23 (10.30am-5pm) – The Engine Shed, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Thursday, June 23 (various times) – Holbeach United Social Club, Park Road, Holbeach – between 10.30am and 3pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses), and between 3.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds
- Friday, June 24 (10.30am-5pm) – St Faiths Church, Charles Street, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses)
- Friday, June 24 (11am-3pm) – Vaccination Bus at Fiskerton Village Hall, Ferry Road, Fiskerton – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus ‘evergreen’ boosters for those aged 18 and over, and 4th dose for those aged 18 and over currently immunosuppressed
- Friday, June 24 (4pm-5.30pm) – Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby – for 5-11 year-olds only
- Saturday, June 25 (10.3am-5pm) – The Engine Shed, Lincoln – for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds
- Saturday, June 25 (various times) – Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford – between 10.30am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over (1st, 2nd and booster doses), and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds, and between 10.30am and 4.30pm for 12-15 year-olds
- Saturday, June 25 (10.30am-3.30pm) – Vaccination Bus at Tesco, Wragby Road, Lincoln – for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over and anyone aged 18 and over who is currently immunosuppressed, plus ‘evergreen’ boosters for those aged 18 and over, and 4th dose for those aged 18 and over currently immunosuppressed
- Sunday, June 26 (10.30am-5pm) – Sudbrooke Village Hall, Scothern Lane, Sudbrooke – for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds