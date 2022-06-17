Latest list of pop-up COVID jab sessions in Lincolnshire

NHS Lincolnshire CCG has released the latest list of pop-up COVID jab sessions across Lincolnshire and is reminding people that it’s not too late to get their vaccinations.

The advice comes as COVID-19 cases have surged by nearly half in a week. Last week, an estimated 1,415,600 people had coronavirus in the UK, which is up by around 43%. This is the highest estimate for infections since the start of May, according to Sky News, but is well below the record high of 4.9 million at the end of March. 9.

In Lincolnshire, the NHS vaccination teams are also still offering spring boosters to people aged 75 and over, as well as to those who are immunosuppressed. They are also continuing the ‘evergreen offer’ of first, second and booster vaccinations for people who haven’t already had them.

As well as the pop-ups, there will be walk-in sessions for 5 to 11-year-olds and 12 to 15-year-olds at PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, as follows:

Saturday, June 25

5 to 11-year-olds – 10am-2pm

12 to 15-year-olds – 8am-12pm

Sunday, June 26

5 to 11-year-olds – 8am-4.30pm

12 to 15-year-olds – 8am-4.30pm

In addition to the pop-up vaccination sessions which “continue to prove really popular”, people can still book their jab online via the National Booking System or by calling 11

The COVID vaccination bus has been very busy since it arrived around a month ago on loan from Lincolnshire County Council. It will be on site during the Lincolnshire Show (June 22 and 23), offering people the chance to talk to NHS staff about the vaccination (but not giving out the jab).

Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Getting vaccinated is still the best way to gain the maximum protection from COVID. Secondly, you will need around three months for your immune system to gain the full benefit from being vaccinated.

“So, without wanting to wish the summer months away, three months from now takes us into September and the situation, in terms of covid case numbers, could look different again by then.”

The latest upcoming pop-up walk-in sessions are as follows: