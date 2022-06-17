Bradford winger returns to hometown by signing for Lincoln City

Born and raised in Lincoln, Charles gets what it means to be an Imp

Lincoln City have signed winger Charles Vernam from Bradford City, with the 25-year-old relishing the prospect of playing for his hometown club.

Vernam, who was born right here in Lincoln and has family members in the city, will join the Imps officially on July 1, upon the expiry of his contract with Bradford.

He is the second player to be signed from League Two’s Bantams this summer, joining Irish centre back Paudie O’Connor who came to Lincoln earlier this month.

His footballing roots began in Lincolnshire at Scunthorpe United’s academy, and Vernam even had a six-day trial at Italian giants AC Milan as a 15-year-old.

He made his name at Grimsby Town, scoring 10 goals in 62 appearances between 2018 and 2020, before joining Burton Albion and later Bradford City in 2021.

Charles confirmed that it ‘means more’ with him coming from Lincoln, and said he can’t wait to get started at the Imps.

He said: “Being from the area it means a little bit more, my family live here and I’m incredibly proud to represent this club. I’m hoping to play a big role in this club on and off the pitch in the community.

“I’ve played against Lincoln for numerous clubs before and feel there is a very particular style I can fit into. It’s an opportunity to progress and make that step to the division above – every player wants to play at the highest level and it’s an opportunity to give the club everything as I come into the prime of my career.”

Imps head coach Mark Kennedy added: “Charles is a player who fits what we want from an attacking player – someone who can be direct and aggressive going forward.

“He’s a Lincoln lad who we know is looking forward to representing his hometown club. He has excellent attributes, can create and score goals, will be a real attacking threat and we are delighted to have signed him when as a free agent, he’s had a lot of other interest. Charles is a great age and has the ability to make a big contribution in what we are building moving forward.”