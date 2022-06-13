Lincoln City sign “number one target” centre back on free from Bradford

Lincoln City have announced their first signing of the summer in the form of 24-year-old Irish defender Paudie O’Connor.

The Irishman joins the Imps officially on July 1 once his current contract expires at League Two side Bradford City.

There was plenty of interest across the EFL for O’Connor’s signature, but his national counterpart, Imps manager Mark Kennedy, managed to persuade him to join Lincoln in League One.

Paudie played 38 times in League Two for Bradford last season, scoring on three occasions, and has been praised for his front foot approach to defending.

He said: “I wanted to pick somewhere I could develop and have the opportunity to play another 40 plus games a season, as I have over the past few years.

“My next career move needed to be right football-wise. I wanted to step up to League One and it’s clear there is a structure in place here to allow me to kick on.

“I’ve had a good couple of weeks off so feel rested and I’m just buzzing to get in for pre-season.”

Imps head coach Mark Kennedy added: “Paudie was our No.1 target for this position and we are delighted to be able to announce him as our first signing of the summer. He has been in great demand and we have worked really hard to convince him that this is the right move for his career.

“Paudie is more than just a fantastic defender. He is also a leader and will have a massive role to play in what we want to achieve moving forward, on and off the pitch.”