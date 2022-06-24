Brave officer wants dangerous Burke locked up after Scunthorpe shooting

The officer was shot at, but luckily the bullet missed

A Humberside Police officer nominated for a bravery award has spoken out about an incident which saw him shot at by an armed man in Scunthorpe.

Plain-clothed officer Zach Meadows, who had no body armour on, spotted known offender Jamie Burke on Glebe Road on Scunthorpe on Monday, July 26, 2021.

He gave chase before Burke reached into a bag and turned around, shooting towards the officer, but thankfully the bullet missed him.

In a remarkable act of bravery, Meadows decided to continue his pursuit of Burke, now with the backup of officers Gary Kendrew, Harry Taylor, and dog handler Chris Grady.

Burke burst into a neighbouring garden and climbed onto a single story roof as he planned an escape through an open window. Officers ran inside after PC Kendrew his taser PC Taylor was able to arrest Burke.

Burke was cleared of the attempted murder of a police officer, but is still awaiting sentencing for other charges.

Meadows said “all sorts goes through your head” when you are shot at and he told BBC Look North: “He shot myself, he’s a dangerous individual and needs locking up as soon as possible. The potential risk there for him hurting someone else, a general member of the public, was too high. Our safety comes second to them in my eyes.”

PCs Meadows, Kendrew, Taylor and Grady have all been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards, which will be held in July.