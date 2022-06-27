British astronaut Tim Peake in orbit to Lincoln next year

Expected to be an ‘out of this world’ show

British astronaut Tim Peake will be keeping his feet firmly on the ground when he heads to Lincoln for his one-man touring show ‘My Journey To Space’ next year.

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) after an 18-year career in the Army. In December 2015, he became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk while orbiting Earth, as well as running the London Marathon in space.

In 2021, Tim embarked on his debut tour to give audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, including breathtaking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Tim will send fans into orbit when his tour visits The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale priced from £25 online here or direct from the venue at 10am on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Tim, who attend Chichester High School for Boys, is also a former Apache pilot, flight instructor, test pilot, and current European Space Agency astronaut. The veteran of 18 years’ military services has flown more than 3,000 hours in 30 different types of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in operations worldwide.

The father-of-two said: “One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”