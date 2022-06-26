Indecent exposure, Wragby
Incident of indecent exposure
Police would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with an incident of indecent exposure.
A group of teenagers were relaxing in a field at the end of Newton Close in Wragby when a man dropped his pants and exposed himself. This happened at around 1pm on Saturday 25 June
We would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with this incident.
If you recognise this man, please call us on 101 and quote incident 335 of 25 June.