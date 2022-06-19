Bulldozers to move in on post-war home frozen in time

Pre-fab build was only supposed to have 10-year lifespan

A post-war build whose previous owner resisted changing it for more than 30 years could be bulldozed under City of Lincoln Council plans.

The authority has applied to its own planning departments to check whether it needs approval to demolish the two-bed detached bungalow built in 1946 on Outer Circle Drive.

At the time of its construction, the home was made from pre-fabricated steel – a method used nationwide to address the UK’s post-Second World War housing shortage.

Around 157,000 such homes were constructed in the UK. At the time they had a planned life of up to 10 years.

In the 1980s, the council carried out external wrapping works to the structure.

The documents outline how the previous tenant lived there for 30 years, adding: “during this time minimal modernisation and upgrading has been undertaken at the property.

“The tenant refused improvement works on several occasions,” said the application, which describes it as “unfit for habitation”.

The home is now declared void following a survey carried out in March 2020.

The forms state that demolition will include the removal of the foundations and that once filled will be levelled and turfed.

A mature tree located in the rear garden will be kept.

Councillor Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The property is in a sub-standard condition and is uneconomical to repair. As such, we have taken the decision to remove it.

“Although there are currently no plans to rebuild on the plot of land the option remains open for us to do so at a later time.

“The council remains committed to the increase of quality, affordable homes across the city and has delivered more than 350 in the past four years.”