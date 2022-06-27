CCTV appeal to locate man spotted trying to break into cars
Do you recognise him?
We are trying to identify the man in the image in connection with vehicle interference.
CCTV footage captured a man trying to gain access to two parked cars, a Nissan X-Trail and a Renault Kangoo, on Halton Road, Spilsby. The man then left the scene.
No items were taken from the cars but they received minor damage.
This happened at around 3am on 30 May.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV or image, please call us on 101 and quote reference 22000315828