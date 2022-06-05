Closures for ‘extra improvements’ to three South Holland roundabouts

A man has today (May 30) been found guilty of murdering Michael James Brierley in Nelson. Naeem Mustafa, 46, was also found guilty of assaulting Mr Brierley’s 67-year-old partner, who tried to intervene during the brutal attack. In total Mr Brierley suffered 164 separate impact injuries, the vast majority of which are believed to have been caused by weapons.We were called shortly before 1pm on November 8, last year, to an address on Berkeley Close after the report that a man, later identified as 48-year-old Mr Brierley, had sadly been found deceased within a bungalow.A post mortem examination carried out by Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb discovered that the cause of Mr Brierley’s death was head, chest, upper and lower limb injuries.A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of Mr Brierley’s body and it came to light that Mustafa had been staying at Berkeley Close and exercised a controlling relationship over Mr Brierley and his partner. In the months leading up to the murder Mustafa assaulted both victims on numerous occasions, took over the house in which they lived and had Mr Brierley’s disability benefits paid into his own bank account.On the morning of Mr Brierley’s murder, the victim and Mustafa walked to a nearby convenience store to buy some alcohol.On the way to the store, Mustafa was captured on CCTV assaulting Mr Brierley. While in the store, Mustafa – who was wearing a Burnley Football Club shirt, a light-coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms – could be heard using expletives towards Mr Brierley and telling him what to do. The pair then walked back to Berkeley Close.At 12.43pm – two minutes after Mr Brierley’s partner had called for an ambulance to report the victim was lying unresponsive in the hallway – Mustafa was captured leaving the property, followed by a second individual.Mustafa had ditched the outer clothing he had previously been wearing and was captured on CCTV in a distinctive pair of orange shorts. However, forensic scientists were able to say that Mustafa’s Burnley shirt and light coloured jacket which were found inside the bungalow in Berkeley Close, contained traces of airborne blood belonging to Mr Brierley. That proved the defendant had been in close proximity to the victim when he suffered the fatal attack. Mr Brierley’s blood was also found on Mustafa’s grey jogging bottoms, which were also recovered from inside the bungalow, close to Mr Brierley’s body. Mustafa’s bank card was in the pocket of these joggers.While walking back to his own house, Mustafa took his trainers off and gave them to the second individual to carry. She carried them in her hand for a period of time and sat them on a garden wall. Mustafa then attempt to hide them in a stranger’s garden. Those trainers were later recovered by officers and contained traces of Mr Brierley’s blood.Later the same day, Mustafa went to the bank to withdraw cash. Mustafa had to go inside the bank because he did not have his debit card and was therefore unable to use an ATM. The debit card was later found by officers in the pocket of the blood-stained jogging bottoms, recovered from inside the property in Berkeley Close.Mustafa was arrested in the early hours of the following morning. During police interviews, Mustafa denied ever assaulting Mr Brierley, claimed to be his friend.A jury at Preston Crown Court unanimously found Mustafa, of St Paul’s Road, Nelson, guilty of murder and Section 18 assault.A 31-year-old woman from Nelson was found not guilty of assisting an offender.Mustafa will be sentenced on June 16.DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a barbaric, callous and sustained attack carried out on a kind and extremely vulnerable man. I truly believe that Mustafa identified Michael Brierley and his partner as vulnerable and set about a campaign of physical, emotional, verbal and financial abuse, knowing they would not and could not fight back. The level of violence used against Michael in the final hours of his life was truly appalling and the act of an evil and cowardly bully. They are some of the worst injuries I have come across during the course of my career.“Mustafa has lied throughout this case – from when he was first interviewed at Greenbank Police Station to when he was giving evidence at court. I am pleased the jury saw through those lies and recognised him for the truly remorseless, manipulative individual he is.”DCI Davies added: “What has sadly become clear during this investigation is that Michael and his partner were victims of cuckooing at the hands of Mustafa. He exploited their vulnerabilities for his own financial benefit, controlling their lives, subjecting them to regular violence and verbal abuse and having Michael’s benefits paid into his own bank account. We know that Michael did confide in friends and neighbours about what was going on – but as you often see in cases of cuckooing – told them not to go to the police for fear of what Mustafa would do to him.“Today, I want to reach out directly to anybody who may be the victim of cuckooing or any type of physical, emotional or financial abuse to contact the police and let us know what is going on before it is too late. We will listen to you, we will protect you and we will prosecute your abuser. Similarly, I would like to appeal to the public to look out for their neighbours, friends and relatives, and report anything suspicious to the police. Whether that be shouting coming from a property, a change in somebody’s demeanour, evidence of somebody exerting control over somebody else or unexplained injuries. These may all be the signs of cuckooing and by reporting it to police, you may end up saving somebody’s life.”In a statement, Mr Brierley’s family said: Today’s verdict is greatly received and is a relief to all of us who loved Michael. We thank the jury for the attention they have paid to this case and their guilty verdict“Our thanks go to Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies, Detective Inspector Bryony Midgley, Mr Paul Reid QC, Miss Emma Kehoe of the Crown Prosecution Service, Family Liaison Officers DC Sarah Whittaker and DC Melissa Chadwick and all the investigation team who worked so hard to ensure that they left no stone unturned to ensure justice was done for Michael. From the day Michael was murdered they have supported us, and we have felt very much included in the progress of the case.“From the moment we learnt of Michael’s murder we have struggled to understand how and why this happened. Michael was a gentle soul who put others before himself and was a carer for his partner. During the trial Naeem Mustafa has told lie upon lie and has never explained why he felt is necessary to inflict over 160 injuries to Michael’s body. We will never know what made him do this. He is a coward and a bully. Michael was murdered in his own home where he should have felt safe by a man who he considered to be a friend.“Attending Michael’s trial has proved exceptionally difficult having to listen to all the evidence in detail and knowing that in the final moments of his life he would have been frightened and in immense pain.“The loss of Michael has left a huge hole in our hearts, may he now rest in peace.”