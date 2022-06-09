Cyclist seriously injured in Grimsby crash
Officers investigating a collision in Grimsby are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that a green Mazda and a bike were in collision at the junction of Ellis Way and Victoria Street at around 6:00pm last night (Wednesday 8 June).
The road was closed and reopened at 1:00am. We would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst emergency services carried out their duties.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our investigation.
If you were travelling in the area around the time of the collision and have dashcam footage, or saw anything that could assist our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 437 of 8 June.