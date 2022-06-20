Elderly home owner assaulted in Spalding burglary
Police are appealing for information
Have you seen this man?
We are appealing for information following the burglary of an elderly occupant’s address in the Spalding area.
At approximately 1:25pm on Saturday 18 June, a man knocked on the door of an address on The Parkway, Spalding.
Upon the elderly occupant answering the door, the man assaulted the elderly occupant attempting to barge past them into the address and took their walking stick.
Members of the public intervened, and the man ran off along Hawthorn Bank, attempting to gain entry to another premises, before making off.
If you recognise the man in the photo, please contact us.
- Call 101 quoting incident 216 of 18 June.
- Email: [email protected] including ‘Incident 216 of 18 June’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ mentioning ‘Incident 216 of 18 June’.