Everything you need to know about the 2022 Lincolnshire Show

The 137th Lincolnshire Show will take place this week in a “true celebration of all that’s great” about the county, with an array of entertainment, food, crafts, agriculture, and more, and we’ve complied a handy guide of everything you need to know.

The Lincolnshire Show will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23 (8am-6pm both days) and the event at the Lincolnshire Showground usually attracts around 60,000 visitors.

This year the show is taking on a purple theme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with old and new attractions as well as flypasts from classic aviation aircraft to mark the occasion – a Hurricane and Spitfire will swoop in on the Wednesday and Thursday.

It should be a sunny Lincolnshire Show this year too with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 26°C.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the event on the day but it is advised to buy them online here in advance, which is also the cheapest option.

Discounted advanced tickets are available online until 3pm on Tuesday, June 21 priced at £23.65 (adults), £7.53 (children 5-16 inclusive), and £57 (family of two adults, three children). Children under five can enter for free.

See more information and frequently asked questions about tickets here.

What’s On

The Krantz Main Ring ‘s big new attraction for 2022 will be the Atkinson Action Horses. Often featured in major TV and film productions, the talented steeds and riders will treat visitors to high-energy performances on both days

‘s big new attraction for 2022 will be the Atkinson Action Horses. Often featured in major TV and film productions, the talented steeds and riders will treat visitors to high-energy performances on both days The ever-popular showjumping and Broke FMX BMX displays will return alongside the Parade of Hounds and the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Band, who will lead the closing ceremony

The RAF Falcons popular parachute display team show off their daring manoeuvres through the sky and down into the ring on both days

Flypasts from a Hurricane and Spitfire

There will be a packed timetable of livestock and equine classes. Also head to the Agricultural Lines to see machinery from past and present

A special stage will see artists performing throughout both days, with performances from local community groups including Passion to Dance, the Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir, and the Market Rasen Ukulele Band. There will also be an additional pop-up stage showcasing a variety of solo and duet artists

The Lincolnshire Kitchen will return with live cookery demonstrations from local chefs including Masala Matters Ruchita Green, Indian Curry Pot’s Dr Arya Madhavan, Lincolnshire Cookery School’s Fiona Lucas, along with Rachel Green, Steven Bennett, Dominic Franks, and Neil Curtis

Buy local produce in the Food Court. Among the vendors at this year’s show will be Lincolnshire-based Season Street Food who were revealed as the winner of the annual ‘Grow with the Show’ competition

Local art and handmade crafts, and beautiful blooms, will be available to buy in the Lincolnshire Lifestyle Marquee

There is also plenty for younger visitors to make and do in the Discovery, Sport and Kids Zones

In addition, 10-year-old Joe Trofer-Cook will be the youngest exhibitor the show has seen since its launch 137 years ago. He will be bringing his own lambs, including his ewe named Butterbean. Joe will be sharing his knowledge of animals as well as providing some top farming tips.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

The A15, from the A46 Lincoln Bypass to the A631 at Caenby Corner, will be closed to all but Show traffic.

It is advised to follow the directions and instructions that are given by traffic marshals, police officers and society stewards who are aware of where delays are and which car parks have the most space.

Routes to the show will be signposted. When you come off the A15 there will be one way into the show. On the way out there is no left turn and visitors will be directed back towards Lincoln.

Parking is free at the show and all the car parks are within reasonable accessibility of the entrance gates.

Bus travel

Stagecoach are supporting the Lincolnshire Show by providing a return bus service between Lincoln Central Bus Station and the Showground on both days of the event.

The first bus leaves Lincoln Central Station at 8.30am and the service will run every 15 minutes in both directions throughout the day. The last bus from the Showground is at 6.45pm

See more information here under the question ‘Is there a bus service?’

Other useful info

There will be a range of hot and cold foot options at the Show, including fish and chips, stone baked pizzas, hot dogs, sandwiches. In addition, the Food Court off Tenth Avenue includes produce from an array of Lincolnshire suppliers. The Stockmans’ tent in the Countryside Area is also open to members of the public

Dogs are welcome at the Lincolnshire Show so long as they are kept on fixed leads. They’ll be able to access all areas except for the Epic Centre, the Food Court and Member’s Area

There is also an onsite Dog Creche, managed by Jerry Green Dog Rescue, which will be open between 10am and 4pm on both days of the show and slots can be booked for up to two hours at a time – see more information here

Show Guides (programmes) will be available to buy from booths near the entry gates or along the Livestock and Equine lines

Cash machines are located on the site alongside cash back facilities on the entry gates, from caterers in the Members Arena and the Stockman’s Tent

Toilet facilities across the Showground are accessible for those with mobility issues. There is also a Changing Places toilet located in the EXO Centre opposite the Epic Centre. There are also baby changing facilities

A complimentary land train will be operating around the Show between 8am and 6pm. Courtesy cars are also available – ask a steward to radio the control team and order a car on the day only

Event Mobility will hire out mobility scooters on site in both the Brown and White car parks. It is advised to book in advance by calling 01386 725391 or online here

See more FAQs about the show here.