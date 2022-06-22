Four arrested over Cleethorpes burglary
Four people, three men and one woman, have been arrested and property and cash has been recovered following our enquiries into a burglary at a children’s clothing store in the Market Place, Cleethorpes on 14 June 2022.
The four people that were arrested have now been released pending further enquiries and we continue to appeal for information that would help with our investigations.
We are also interested in speaking to anyone who saw a quad bike and motorcycles in the area of the marketplace around the time of the burglary.
If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 8 of 14 June 2022.