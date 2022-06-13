Four teens arrested following attempted burglary in Scunthorpe

Four teenagers were arrested after our patrol officers were stopped by a member of the public yesterday who reported an attempted burglary in Scunthorpe.

The incident reportedly took place at around 3:55am when four males are said to have attempted to break into a property in the Sorrel Way area of Scunthorpe.

After the report was made, Team 2 sprang into action to carry out enquiries in relation to the report, and four teenagers (aged 16, 18 and two aged 17) were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All four have since been released on bail with strict conditions whilst our investigations continue.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 109 of 12 June or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.