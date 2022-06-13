RAF Waddington pay tribute to Sergeant with “infectious enthusiasm”

RAF Waddington have paid tribute to an aircraft technician with “infectious enthusiasm” who has sadly died.

Sergeant Keith Jones worked as an aircraft technician on 51 Squadron, previously serving on 3 Sqn and 1 Sqn.

Keith, who also spent time on assignment at RAF Wyton and RAF Wittering, leaves behind his wife Nicky, daughter Beth and loving family.

RAF Waddington said: “Keith’s friends and colleagues all agree he was a highly regarded member of 51 Sqn, whose infectious enthusiasm and endless wit made him a constant source of morale.

“Keith was always keen to share his love of fishing, and his loss will be acutely felt amongst the RAF Angling community.

“Keith was a friend, leader, and father figure to all on the Sqn. His constant smile and striking charm will be deeply missed by us all. Blue Skies Sgt Jones.”

Hundreds of people reacted to and left their condolences in response to RAF Waddington’s sad news, including Dan Herrick who said: “Sincere condolences! I spent a week with him on guard and he was the nicest, most pleasant man! Spent hours talking and was just an all round great guy!”

Philip Antony Paul said: “I had the pleasure of meeting Keith at RAF Waddington. A genuinely nice guy and we had some great chats about the old days. My condolences to the family and the team.”