Gary Butcher on the run for two days: Police update on dangerous sex offender

Update 1st June: Police continue to appeal for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher.

Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday (31st May). The 55-year-old is a convicted sex offender, and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

After further enquiries, we can now confirm that his previous offending includes a number of serious sexual offences towards women.

Following CCTV enquiries, Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket and dark blue cargo shorts. He may also be carrying a black ‘No Fear’ rucksack.

He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

“I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male. Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people’s homes to carry out his attacks.

“I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture. If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”

Original release

He may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.

