Grantham police appeal: Do you know these men?
A man kissed a three-year-old girl
We are looking for these two males in relation to an incident which occurred along Barrowby Gate in Grantham on Wednesday, 22 June at approximately 2.55pm.
A mother was walking along this road with her three-year-old daughter as two men approached her. A male in the white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the three-year-old girl on the face before walking away.
The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road.
We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved.
We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.