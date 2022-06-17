Health spa to expand into former children’s home

A health spa will open in a former children’s home after plans were approved by North Kesteven District Council.

The Clann Cala site on Besthorpe Road in North Scarle was redeveloped as a home for vulnerable children but was never put into use.

Katie Statham, who runs the Old Farm Spa in nearby Harby, submitted the application to expand her business into it.

The building was previously known as the Old Rectory and was listed on RightMove earlier this year for £900,000.

Only internal cosmetic work would be needed to convert the building into a spa as recent refurbishments have already been carried out to the exterior.

The application says: “The applicant currently runs a small day spa (www.oldfarmspa.com) 4.2 miles from the proposed site. However, due to increased demand they need to expand into larger premises.

“The proposal would create a spa with five treatment rooms and initially provide six full time equivalent jobs, with further jobs expected as the business grows.”

The business would offer treatments, such as massage, acupuncture or facial treatments, and a range of packages for groups which could include afternoon tea.

The applicant will also be looking to install an external summer house, hot tub and barrel sauna.

The building was redeveloped as a children’s home in 2018 by the Kisimul Group Limited.

However, it was never put into use and is currently vacant.