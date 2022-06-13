Hykeham’s Got Talent! Local theatre opens auditions

Aiming to be “bigger than BGT!”

A local theatre in North Hykeham has launched a talent show in a bid to raise funds for their Christmas pantomime.

Action Community Theatre, based at the Terry o’Toole Theatre in ONE:NK, has opened video auditions for anybody with a special talent.

The video submissions will be judged, before a grand final in front of a group of panelists in September, with the audience being able to vote for the winner through their smartphones.

Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, ACT member Samantha Kendall said that anyone from North Hykeham, or with links to the area, is free to submit a video audition.

The theatre is yet to showcase a production since COVID lockdowns were lifted, and the company is hoping to come back with a bang.

For more information, visit the Action Community Theatre website.

