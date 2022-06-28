Inquest hears how man died after eating duck eggs from North Lincolnshire show
The inquest trial is expecting to last five days
A 65-year-old man died after eating duck eggs purchased at Messingham Show, in what a doctor told an inquest was “one of the worst cases of salmonella” he had seen.
Niptoon Tavakoli, who came to the UK from Iran aged 19, had retired from a career in retail management and catering months before he fell sick. He sadly died in hospital on August 12, 2019, two months after falling ill.
On Monday, June 27, Cheryl Tavakoli told the jury at Doncaster Coroner’s Court that her husband Niptoon ate two of the eggs bought from a stall at the show, the day after the family’s trip to North Lincolnshire in June 2019.
Mr Tavakoli, from Lindholme near Doncaster, ate a further two fried eggs later in the week and went on to develop diarrhoea and vomiting. More than a week after the show, his wife called 999 as she feared he may have developed sepsis.
She was concerned the ambulance crew did not travel to Doncaster Royal Infirmary under blue lights, according to BBC. The report added that she said there was a delay in the emergency department and by that time her husband’s lips and nails had turned black.
Dr Maskill told the inquest that antibiotics were used to treat the illness but it was clear it was still in parts of Mr Tavakoli’s body despite the medication. The consultant said there was no prospect of Mr Tavakoli surviving the surgery and he died from multi-organ failure caused by salmonella.
He said: “I’ve been doing intensive care for 27 years. He’s only the second person I’ve come across with this degree of salmonella.”
Niptoon’s wife explained how when she realised the duck eggs might be responsible, she took the remaining two to hospital for analysis.
The Lincolnite has contacted the Messingham Show for a statement of response.