Two arrested on suspicion of cannabis production
A warrant was executed at a house in Brothertoft Road
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
Around 134 plants were located at a house in Brothertoft Road, Boston, after a warrant was carried out this morning, Monday 27 June.
The two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested at the house. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.
Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “Today’s operation was aimed at removing illegal drugs from the streets of Boston and Lincolnshire and targeting those involved in the cultivation and supply of those drugs.
“Our investigation is ongoing.”
