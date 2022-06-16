IOPC releases statement after man ‘shot by police’ and officers injured in Scunthorpe
The investigation is in “its very early stages”
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an investigation after police shot a suspect and two officers were injured in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police were called shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 15 about a concern for safety in relation to a man allegedly carrying weapons inside an address on Theodore Road in Scunthorpe. Officers were quickly deployed and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of those nearby.
The IOPC sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, where officers involved provided their initial accounts.
Paul Anderson, Deputy Chief Constable at Humberside Police, said: “During the incident the man was shot by police, he was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition.
“Two police officers were also injured whilst responding to the incident, both were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Those officers are being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation and our wider welfare team – as are all their colleagues who attended the incident.”
Humberside Police say the man remains in a stable condition.
A mandatory referral was made to the IOPC in relation to the incident. An IOPC spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation following an incident at an address in Scunthorpe at around 9pm yesterday evening in which firearms officers attended.
“We were advised that a police firearm was discharged during the incident and that a man sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result. We are also aware that two police officers were injured and we wish all those involved a speedy recovery.
“After being informed of the incident by Humberside Police, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts. “Our investigation is in its very early stages.”