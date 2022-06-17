It’s a knockout! Tyson Fury coming to Lincoln this year
The lineal heavyweight champion of the world is coming to Lincoln!
The greatest heavyweight boxer of his generation and all-round national treasure Tyson Fury will be gracing Lincoln with his presence for an after party at the Engine Shed this September.
The Gypsy King is the current WBC and the Ring heavyweight champion, and has never been defeated in his near 14-year professional career.
He soared through the ranks of boxing before performing perhaps the greatest upset in modern history when he defeated long-term champion Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2015.
Despite the phenomenal highs of this accomplishment, Tyson slipped into a state of depression and drug and alcohol abuse which prompted extreme weight gain.
Like the true champion he is, Fury picked himself up off the metaphorical canvas and rekindled his love for boxing, and he has since become an ambassador for mental health across the world.
He has overcome every obstacle that came his way, and is truly deserving of British icon status, so the announcement of his arrival in Lincoln later this year is sure to cause great excitement.
Fury will be coming to the Engine Shed on Wednesday, September 7 for an evening of live entertainment, insightful stories and a sports memorabilia auction.
A range of tickets will be available, with general admission costing £42.90 for an audience participation Q&A and a prize draw raffle, all the way up to VVIP tickets that earn you a meet and greet with Tyson Fury and a signed glove by the man himself, among other perks.
Tickets are available now from the Engine Shed website, ranging from £42.90 to £328.90 for the show which starts at 8pm.