Jail for Spalding “Bags for Life” burglar with 80 offences to his name

A commercial burglar who stole thousands of pounds worth of property during a crime spree in South Lincolnshire was jailed for two years.

Jake Boyton, 32, used “Bags for Life” to remove computer equipment and cash valued at £1,700 during an overnight burglary at the premises of Welland Print in Spalding.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the business was forced to close for six days and customers were turned away following the burglary on April 28 this year.

Damage valued at up to £500 was also caused to the premises.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Boyton used “Bags for Life” to remove three computers towers, three monitors, three hard-drives and a cash tin from the property.

Boyton was linked to the burglary after his DNA matched blood found at the scene.

The court heard Boyton carried out the commercial burglary just weeks after he was involved in the theft of insulation material and timber from a yard belonging Emerald Homes, near Spalding.

Mr Howes said two men in a box van could be seen approaching the yard on CCTV and then returning a short time later.

The court heard a power tool was used to grind a lock off and then property worth £5,000 was taken from two specific areas in the yard.

“It was an enterprise in daylight, captured on CCTV,” Mr Howes added.

Boyton carried out the theft just 16 days after he was released from custody.

Mr Howes said Boyton also admitted handling property stolen during a burglary at the Boston MOT Centre on December 19 last year.

Tools and a BMW car valued at over £5,000 were stolen during the break-in after the owner arrived at work to find a front window had been smashed.

In a victim impact statement the business owner said the loss of his tools meant they could not do some jobs.

Boyton and another man were found at a property in South End, Boston, shortly after the burglary and admitted handling property stolen in the burglary.

Samuel Lowne, mitigating, said after 32 years Boyton now realised Spalding was not a good place for him to live, after previously having his life blighted by drugs.

Mr Lowne told the court: “He has now moved to a new area and made a fresh start with a new partner, and there has been no new offences.”

Boyton, of Cranesgate North, Whaplode St Catherine, pleaded guilty to four charges of handling stolen goods, theft, burglary and a bail offence between 19 December and 7 June.

The court heard Boyton had 41 previous convictions for 80 offences.

Jailing Boyton Judge John Pini QC told him: “You have an appalling record.”