Lincoln link to Nigerian senator accused of organ-harvesting plot
Senator and wife in court over exploitation charges
The Nigerian senator charged with conspiring to bring a boy to the UK to harvest organs is a recently appointed visiting professor at the University of Lincoln.
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, appeared in court in London on Thursday accused of conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
The 15-year-old alleged victim has been taken into care, BBC News reported.
Mr Ekweremadu was recently made a visiting professor at the University of Lincoln.
IGBERETV reported that on May 26 the former deputy senate president was appointed as Visiting Professor of Corporate and International Linkages by the university business school.
A University of Lincoln spokesman told BBC News: “Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory.
“We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.”
Mr Ekweremadu will not be undertaking any work for the university during the investigation.
In 2018 he was also appointed Professor and Mentoring Scholar of E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies by the Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.