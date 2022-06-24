Lincoln link to Nigerian senator accused of organ-harvesting plot

An inquest has found that a missing woman whose body was found in a Boston park died of head injuries, ahead of a murder trial being held later this year.

Human remains were located in Witham Way Country Park on February 19 and officers recovered bones from the scene.

The following month, after DNA tests were carried out, police said it was concluded that they were that of 27-year-old Ilona Weronika Golabek.

The Polish-born factory worker had been reported missing from Boston on November 9 last year and following an extensive investigation police launched a murder inquiry.

This led to the arrest of 40-year-old Kamil Ranoszek, of Wormgate in Boston, who was charged with murder and is in custody awaiting trial.

The trial will take place at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19, 2022 and is expected to last two to three weeks.

An inquest was opened into Ilona’s death by coroner Paul Smith at the Coroner’s Court in Lincoln on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The inquest opening report states that a cause of death was provided by Michael Biggs who performed a post-mortem examination on March 4, 2022. The cause of death has been confirmed as head injuries.

The inquest was adjourned for a further hearing which has been scheduled for August 21, 2022.