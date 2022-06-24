Lincolnshire gran jumped out plane to thank hospital staff for saving family’s lives

A Lincolnshire grandmother jumped out of a plane for a fundraising tandem skydive to thank hospital staff for saving the lives of her daughter and grandson.

Angela Ebbon’s daughter Sadie-Marie Langton, 29, experienced complications during the birth of her son Theodore, known as Teddy, who was born weighing 7lbs on February 24 this year at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. He arrived two weeks before his due date.

Teddy got stuck in Sadie’s pelvis during labour, and during attempt at delivery by emergency c-section. The timely intervention of consultant Mr Sunday Ikhena saved both mother and baby by delivering Teddy feet first.

Angela, 54, took the plunge for her skydive on her daughter’s birthday today (Thursday, June 23) to raise money for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

She is so far raised over £1,600 and after the event she posted on the fundraising page saying: “Wow, wow wow. I’ve done it. Absolutely by far the best experience of my life. Didn’t want it to end.”

Angela said: “I just can’t thank the staff at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston enough. They saved both my daughter and grandson’s life! Especially Mr Ikhena, if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have them here today.”

Sadie, who is from Coningsby, added: “The hospital saved mine and Teddy’s lives and thanks to them that I get to enjoy a lifetime of memories watching him grow up. I am so proud of my mum for taking on this inspirational challenge and raising money for the Trust.”

Mr Ikhena, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Former Director of Medical Education and Associate Medical Director, said: “This was a very difficult delivery. Thankfully, this situation is rare and I relied on my many years of obstetric experience to deliver the baby safely. I am delighted to hear both mother and baby are doing well”.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity supports more than 750,000 people each year across the four hospital sites in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln and Louth. It supports its staff to deliver “outstanding care to our patients, their families and carers”.

Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We cannot thank Angela enough. It is so amazing to see the public do incredible things to fundraise for the Trust. We are truly grateful and every penny raised will go to supporting those ‘extras’ that make such a difference to staff and patients.”