Lincoln population rises by 11%, Census reveals

Data from last year’s Census has been published

Lincoln’s population has soared more than 11% in the last ten years, with over 100,000 people now living in the city, according to the latest Census data.

The data comes from the Office for National Statistics, with figures accurate as of Census Day last year, March 21. The Census rounded population and household estimates for all local authorities in England and Wales and recorded the largest ever population in our country.

The Census is a compulsory national survey about households in England and it comes around once every two years, last taking place in March 2021, meaning it will be next due in 2031.

The usual resident population of England and Wales stood at 59,597,300 on Census Day 2021, increasing by more than 3.5 million when compared with the last Census Day in 2011.

However, the rate of population growth slightly decreased when ranked alongside the gap from 2001 to 2011, when the population grew by 7.8% rather than the 6.3% jump in 2021.

As for here in Lincolnshire, the largest recorded jump in population came in Lincoln, as figures soared by 11.1% from 93,541 people to 103,900.

This could be attributed to the vast development of the city in recent times, from the construction of the Lincoln Eastern Bypass to the progress of the local university and success of Lincoln City Football Club.

Comparatively, the number of households in Lincoln went up from 39,825 to 42,500, a jump of 6.7%. This works out at around 2.5 people per household in the city.

North Kesteven and Boston also recorded big increases in population, standing at 9.5% and 9.1% respectively, while South Kesteven saw numbers rise by 7.2% and West Lindsey by 6.7%.

There was just one local authority in Greater Lincolnshire to show a decrease in population from 2011, and that was North East Lincolnshire. In fact, Chesterfield was the closest place to also record a population decrease, and there were seldom few across England and Wales to do the same.

It dipped 1.7% from the previous decade and now stands at 156,900 for population, which is still the largest total in Greater Lincolnshire.

In total, there are 1,095,000 people living in Lincolnshire, including North and North East, according to the Census data – some 55,000 more than the 1.04 million that was reported in 2011.

Here are all of the population changes in Lincolnshire as per the ONS Census findings: