Lincolnshire couple scoops £1m on EuroMillions

They want to build an “amazing future” for their children

Driving lessons and a surprise family trip to Disneyland are among the things at the top of the shopping list for a lucky couple from Grimsby who scooped the £1million prize on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Calum Forrington, 37, and his wife Kayleigh were left in ‘shock’ when they realised his EuroMillions ticket on June 17, played on The National Lottery App, had made them millionaires overnight.

The couple plan to put their life-changing win towards buying their first dream home together, having previously struggled to get on the property ladder.

Driving lessons for Calum, a new car for Kayleigh, a surprise trip to Disneyland for the couple’s three children, a holiday to Rome for their first wedding anniversary in September are also on their wish list.

Calum tragically lost both his parents 18 years ago and says the lottery win signals a change in luck for them.

He said: “Losing my parents was obviously devastating for me and I could never face going to visit their grave until more recently, just before I married Kayleigh.

“We cleaned it all up and got it looking much better for them – since then, everything just seems to have fallen into place… I started a new job that I love, we’ve had an amazing first year of marriage and, of course, we’ve won £1M! It feels like my parents are watching over me.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and I’m looking forward to using our win to help build an amazing future for our children.”

On his immediate reaction to winning the jackpot, Calum said: “I’d played the EuroMillions on the Friday in work, choosing to play as a one-off with my own ticket. It wasn’t until the following morning when I was eating my cereal before work that I remembered to check my online account.

“I was in complete shock when I scrolled down and saw my EuroMillions ticket was a winner…we both completely freaked out and I had to go outside to get some air!

“Still in complete shock, I went into work and told my boss what had happened – he must’ve realised I was unlikely to get any work done that day so sent me home to sort everything out and try to get my head around it all.”

Calum added: “We spent the weekend in a bit of a daze and started planning how we would spend the money. We’ve never been able to afford to buy our own home so our win will certainly help with that, plus I’m looking forward to learning how to drive and buying us both new cars.

“I’d also been saving for a special holiday for the family, with the hope of perhaps going next year – but now we can bring this forward to this summer, so we can’t wait to tell the kids what we have planned!”